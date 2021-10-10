Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $258.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. Heska has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

