HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.02.

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

