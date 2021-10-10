Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.