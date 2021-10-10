HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HIVE Blockchain Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors 643 3084 4723 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.10%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 64.56% 69.13% 52.30% HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million $42.54 million 24.33 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 14.72

HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

