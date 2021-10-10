Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

HON opened at $217.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

