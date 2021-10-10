Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 273,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,590. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.