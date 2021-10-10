Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 273,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,590. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

