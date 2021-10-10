Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,365 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. 2,469,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

