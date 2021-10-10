Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 6,452 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.93. 4,547,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.