Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,403 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.67. 243,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,039. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

