Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.74. 4,132,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,083. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

