Horizon Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $251.02.

