Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,612 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.