Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 80,488 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,488 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 442,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.