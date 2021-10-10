Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Caterpillar by 205.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,244. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.