HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 80.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HP by 32.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HP by 179.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

