Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.41. 263,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,500,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.