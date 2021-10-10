iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $268.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

