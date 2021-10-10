Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $219.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.88.

ITW opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

