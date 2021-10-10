ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

