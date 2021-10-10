Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

