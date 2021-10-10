Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Innospec stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

