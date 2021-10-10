Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $256.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.88.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

