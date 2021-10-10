Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $256.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.88.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.