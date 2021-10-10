Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

