Insider Buying: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 1,469 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $22,490.39.

On Monday, September 20th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,000 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06.

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.