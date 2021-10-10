Insider Selling: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells 19,551 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 19,551 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $210,955.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE FOA opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,816,000.

FOA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

