Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $72,180.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

HRMY stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

