Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $6,079,804.95 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $679.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $673.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

