Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $6.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at $649,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

