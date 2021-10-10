InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.