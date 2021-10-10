International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $65.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.91.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.39 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.