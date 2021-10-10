Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.99 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.99 billion and approximately $296.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,642,094 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,443 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

