Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $242,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

