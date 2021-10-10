Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter.

RYT opened at $290.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $204.97 and a one year high of $306.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.30.

