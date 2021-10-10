iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 415,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,331,702 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $114.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

