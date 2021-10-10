iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $70.51 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.