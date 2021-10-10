iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is LPL Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,478,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

