iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 242,814 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

