iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 44.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 1.97% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $382,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $590,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,931,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

