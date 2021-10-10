iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

