iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 500,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

