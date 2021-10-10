iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.52% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $42,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 417,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,622 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

