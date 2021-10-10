iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $404.12 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

