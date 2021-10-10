iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 487.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $404.12 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

