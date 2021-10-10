iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

