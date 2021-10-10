ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $301.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.34 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.