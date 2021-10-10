Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of ITRI opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

