J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $169.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

JBHT opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

