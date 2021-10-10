Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 3,052,842 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LendingClub worth $164,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

