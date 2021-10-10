Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,755 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $436,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 97.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 9.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 19.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

