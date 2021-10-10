Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $190.80 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.82% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $190,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

